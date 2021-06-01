Good news for Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ahead of WTC final, here's why

In a good news for Team India skipper Virat Kohli and other members of Indian team, the UK government has allowed the cricketers’ families to travel with them to England for a long tour.

It is to be noted that Kohli-led side would stay in the UK for around four months during which the Indian team will play the inaugural World Test Championship final and five-match Test series against England.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the families of cricketers, including Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika, would leave from India on a chartered flight that would land in London on June 3. From London, the Indian team will move to Southampton, the venue for the WTC final.

The Indian team will have to serve a mandatory 10-day quarantine period after reaching the UK. The Indian team will remain in quarantine at a paid facility appointed by the UK government.

“As per the bio-safety protocols established for the event, in line with UK government and Public Health England requirements, the Indian men’s team will arrive in the UK on 3 June 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test,” the ICC said in a media release on May 29.