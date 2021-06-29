GLA vs SUR, Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Glamorgan vs Surrey match at Cardiff

Glamorgan will be locking horns with Surrey in a South Group T20 Blast fixture on Tuesday. The former side will be extremely disappointed with their performances as they managed to bag only two wins from their nine matches.

They are currently placed in the seventh spot in the South Group points table. They do have a chance to qualify, but Glamorgan will have to win every single one of their league stage fixtures from here on.

As for Surrey, they, on the other hand, won four out of their nine matches and are currently on the third spot in the South Group standings.

Dream11 Prediction – Glamorgan vs Surrey – Vitality T20 Blast 2021

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, James Weighell.

Surrey: Gareth Batty (C), Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty.

Jamie Smith, Colin Ingram, Laurie Evans, David Lloyd (VC), Ollie Pope, Will Jacks (C), James Weighell, Daniel Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Moriarty

The match begins at 11:00 PM IST and will take place at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Tuesday, June 29. The matches can be viewed on the respective team's website and official YouTube channel.

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Timm van der Gugten, Roman Walker, and James Weighell.

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ben Geddes, Gareth Batty (C), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr, Rikki Clarke, and Hashim Amla.