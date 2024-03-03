Twitter
Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Woman lauds Delhi police for swift recovery of lost iPhone in just 3 hours

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

The Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are set to face off in Match 10 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League on Sunday (Mar 3) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals have been doing well, earning four points from their first three matches.

On the flip side, the Gujarat Giants have had a tough run, losing all three of their previous games.

As the Sunday match approaches, the Capitals are feeling confident, and looking to continue their good form. Meanwhile, the Giants are determined to turn things around and grab their first win in the WPL 2024. It's a crucial clash for both teams with different ambitions in this season of the Women's Premier League.

Live streaming details

When is the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will take place on Sunday, March 3.

Where is the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will begin at 7:30 pm IST

When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match?

The Match 10 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and DC will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch Report

Due to the batting-friendly nature of the pitch, teams batting second have generally enjoyed an advantage at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the WPL so far. The ground is known for its short boundaries, particularly on the square leg and mid-wicket sides, making it easier for batters to hit sixes and fours.

Weather Report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 21 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. 

Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c) (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalathan Hemalatha, Lauren Cheatle, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

 

