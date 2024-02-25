Twitter
GG vs MI WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

GG vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3 between Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Gujarat Giants are set to begin their WPL 2024 journey against Mumbai Indians this Sunday evening at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the previous WPL, Gujarat Giants suffered a tough loss to Mumbai Indians, losing by 143 and 55 runs in separate matches. Harmanpreet Kaur's team holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants, boosted by strategic auction moves, have acquired Australia's Phoebe Litchfield. On the other hand, reigning champions Mumbai Indians are anticipated to dominate WPL 2024. Amandeep Kaur, the 21-year-old left-arm spinner, is a rising star signed for INR 10 lakhs and is in excellent form due to her spin prowess in domestic cricket.

Mumbai Indians campaign began on Friday with a thrilling victory against Delhi Capitals.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, February

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioCinema

GG-W vsMI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Phoebe Litchfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Kashvee Gautam, Pooja Vastrakar

GG-W vsMI-W My Dream11 Team

Yastika Bhatia, Phoebe Litchfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Dayalan Hemalatha,  Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Saika Ishaque, Kashvee Gautam, Pooja Vastrakar

