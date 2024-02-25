GG vs MI, Match 3 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians look to maintain momentum against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants.

The Mumbai Indians, coming off a thrilling win against Delhi Capitals, are set to face Gujarat Giants at Chinnaswamy this Sunday. Mumbai's captain Harmapreet Kaur is in good form, supported by players like Yastika Bhatai, who scored a fifty in the last match, and international players Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail. Their strong lineup makes them a formidable force.

On the other side, led by Beth Mooney, Gujarat Giants aim to improve from last season's two wins. With players like Sneh Rana and mentor Mithali Raj, Gujarat hopes for a better performance this year. Both teams have strengths, setting the stage for an exciting clash at Chinnaswamy on Sunday.

GG vs MI WPL live streaming details

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place on Sunday, 25 February.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: At what time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The third match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with only a 5 percent chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 53 percent humidity.

Pitch report

It will be the third game on the trot at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and spinners will come into play. However, it is still expected to produce a high-scoring match.

Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Bala, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana