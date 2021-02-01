Gautam Gambhir clears air on questioning Virat Kohli's captaincy, says only had issues with THIS format

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has said that Team India has done well under the leadership of Virat Kohli in Tests and ODIs and clarified that he has never questioned Kolhi's captaincy in the two formats.

Gambhir admitted that he had questioned Kohli's captaincy in the T20 format but had no doubt over his leadership skills in the red-ball format and ODIs. The former opener feels the side will continue to grow under Kohli's captaincy especially in the longest format of the game.

"Time and times again! Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader, but I'm sure he gotta be as happy as the rest of the squad as well, but at the same time, yes, he has done really well in Test cricket. I've always had question marks on his T20 captaincy," said Gambhir on Star Sports' show Game Plan.

"Never had question marks on his 50-over or his Test match captaincy. India has done really well under his leadership, especially in red-ball cricket and I'm sure, India will continue to grow further, under his leadership, especially in red-ball cricket," he added.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Gambhir feels India will win the Test series as England does not have a potent spin attack needed in the subcontinent."It has to be 3-0 India or probably 3-1. I'm only going to give a Pink Ball Test match, probably 50-50 to England just from the conditions point of view. I don't see England winning any of the Test matches with the kind of spin attack they've got," said Gambhir.

Kohli had played only the first Test against Australia as he was back home after being granted a paternity leave by BCCI. Gambhir said Kohli will be eager to go out and express himself as the series is also important from the World Test Championship point of view.

"As any cricketer would say, it's not about hundreds, it's about the runs you can score to help your team win is very important," said Gambhir."And yes, it clearly doesn't matter if Virat hasn't batted in Australia, obviously, he would love to, but the most important thing is that he has to look forward to is the England series and he knows that how important the England series is if they want to qualify for the World Test Championship final," he added.

England skipper Joe Root is in tremendous form having scored a double ton in Sri Lanka last month but Gambhir feels India's tour will be a completely different challenge for Root as the hosts have bowlers like Jaspirt Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"This is going to be a completely different challenge for someone like Joe Root. Yes, he has played really well in Sri Lanka, but when you have to face people like Jasprit Bumrah on any wicket, or for that matter, Ravichandran Ashwin, when his confidence is sky-high after what he has done in Australia, I am sure it is going to be a completely different ball game," said Gambhir.

The first and second Test between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first Test will be played on February 5, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.