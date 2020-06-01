From Virat Kohli to Guru Randhawa: Wishes pour in for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic as they get ready for parenthood

After Hardik Pandya had shocked fans with this engagement with Natasa Stankovic, the Team India cricketer on Sunday took to social media to share the 'good news' with everyone about his 'wife' being pregnant.

The star allrounder announced the same through an Instagram post as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump. That's not all, he also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony.

Hardik also posted candid photos on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

"Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes," he wrote.

Soon after this post went live, wishes started pouring in to congratulate the couple on their special moment.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli responded to the post and wrote: "Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessings for the 3rd member of your clan"

Teammates Uzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami also conveyed their best wishes towards Hardik-Natasa on the post.

Head coach Ravi Shastri also took to IG and said: "Congratulations Hardy & Natasa"

Popular singer Guru Randhawa also extended his best wishes on the news.

The cricketer had announced his engagement with the Serbian model and actor on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple.