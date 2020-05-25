From niggles healing to mental break from pressure, Kevinâ€‰Pietersen sees positivity behind 'forced break'

The coronavirus got everything to a halt mid-way. From cricket series to football leagues to even the Tokyo Olympics - everything has been postponed.

While all are seeing this as an issue, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is seeing the positivity behind this 'forced break'.

The English player believes the lockdown might have helped certain athletes to increase the length of their careers as it might have helped them to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, and even take a mental break from all the pressure.

“I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from the pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?” the former England batsman said in a tweet.

He then even put out a tweet saying that a number of professional athletes agree to his comments as they have liked his tweet. He wrote, "Judging by how many PROFESSIONAL athletes have liked my post - there’s PLENTY! Would be a great documentary....!"

Earlier in March, India head coach Ravi Shastri also has said that this forced break is “welcome rest” for the Indian players as they can now be re-energized.

Talking to Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on a Sky Sports podcast, Shastri had said Indian players had started showing signs of mental fatigue after playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

As for the COVID-19 crisis, since the global outbreak in March, sporting activities came to a grinding halt. Football action has started in Germany while other leagues are trying to get back and resume in the coming days.

More than 3.4 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.