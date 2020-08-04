From IPL 2020 in UAE to Rishabh Pant being 'a gun player,' Chinna Thala Suresh Raina gives an insight

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Governing Council meeting, it was decided that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from September 19 to November 10.

The tournament will see matches starting from 7:30 PM IST and will also witness 10 doubleheaders.

Since the news about the cash-rich tournament being held, cricketers are making sure to get the required training. Amongst them is veteran India star, Suresh Raina.

Raina has been uploading videos on his social media of his training and practices. Now speaking on the ‘Follow the Blues’ segment of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected, Raina spoke about IPL and the preparation plans for the upcoming season.

Raina revealed: “We are going to have a camp. We have lots to do, we are going there I think 18-20 days before. It is good to go early because IPL is coming and we have been under lockdown for 4-5 months. So, it is good to be there before IPL and it is going to be exciting.”

Raina, who has been training alongside some of his Indian teammates in Ghaziabad also praised young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Pant was pegged to be MS Dhoni’s future replacement, however, in the recent past, he has been replaced in the playing XI by KL Rahul.

Raina, who has been training with Pant, said that the left-hander is a gun player and has a bright future. “I have been practising with Rishabh Pant. He was hitting the ball very well".

Talking about Pant, Raina further said: “I think Rishabh Pant has been amazing. He has scored a lot of runs for the country as well as in the IPL and in domestic cricket. He has got two Test hundreds. He played really well in T20s as well as ODIs.

“I think he is a gun player, he has a quality future. He needs to be really looked after by his teammates. And then you will see a lot of great performances coming from him very soon,” he stated.

Raina also spoke about other players he is in contact with. He said: "I had a net with Shami. All bowlers have been coming here and practising. Piyush Chawla also came, he bowled really well.

”I have been speaking to a lot of the players, everything has been planned. Deepak Chahar has been playing and MS Dhoni is also training hard at his home. Everyone has to do it because this game requires a lot of fitness, a lot of commitment,” he added.