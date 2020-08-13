From bowling to him in the nets to now playing under KL Rahul's captaincy, Ishan Porel 'excited' for KXIP journey

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is a month away and is all set to commence from September 19 in the UAE. Cricketers and the eight franchises are making sure to get the most out of the time they will have as they set their eyes on the coveted trophy.

Most of the franchises have made sure set their team after the mini-auction in December last year and teams have some exciting uncapped Indian players.

One such player is Bengal pacer Ishan Porel, who impressed all at for India Under-19 and India A. He will be making his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after being purchased for Rs 20 lakh.

The young lad, who used to bowl to KL Rahul in the nets, said he is all 'excited' to play under his captaincy. In an exclusive interview with WION, Ishan Porel spoke about his Kings XI Punjab squad and skipper KL Rahul.

When asked, how excited he is as his first IPL will take place in the UAE, Porel said, "I can’t even explain how excited I am. I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time now and thankfully, Kings XI Punjab showed their trust in me and my bowling. I am looking forward to living up to their trust and showcase my ability in front of the entire world. I am confident and really excited to take the field for my side KXIP".

When questioned, if having the IPL 2020 on only three venues will be a challenge for pace bowlers, the youngster said that it will be as pitches start to up later in the tournament.

"Obviously, it will be a challenge. But as a modern bowler, you need to use your variations as per the need. We have seen in the last few IPLs that if a pacer is bowling quick then it is easier for batsmen to pick him up.

"But whatever I know of cricket, curators might keep grass covering in the first half of the tournament to keep the pitches alive and if we grab that advantage then it will help me or the pacers to build momentum for the entire tournament. At least I am accustomed to bowling in slower tracks from my experience in Kolkata".

Porel also spoke about how excited he is to share the dressing room with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Jimmy Neesham and others.

"I am really looking forward to learning from them. They have plenty of international experience and I feel sharing the dressing room and the ground with them will help me build a solid foundation for my future. As everyone says, IPL is a platform which improves even the best of players and I am just starting now.

"But on a different note, I want to spend a lot of time with our fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. Today’s international pacers are brilliant fielders as well and being a youngster I want to become better in that regard and set a benchmark for myself.

Porel also shared a memory of his interaction with KL Rahul. He said, "Tremendous player and very encouraging! I mean he has that aura of calmness around him. The last time we spoke was during the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Bengal and Karnataka.

"He praised my form and encouraged me to do well in the future and for KXIP. I have a small memory with KL – he was the captain of India Under-23 and I was at NCA during my Under-16 days and I bowled to him in the nets that time. I don’t know whether he remembers this or not but I do (laughs)".

Talking about the IPL 2020, Porel also added that he would love to take the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Andre Russell.

However, he also stated he has no pressure of performing in his first IPL. "Competitive cricket is all about pressure and that is a good thing, in my opinion. Arun Lal sir used to tell us that pressure brings the best out of good players and I have kept that in my mind. I just want to give my best".