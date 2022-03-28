Headlines

IPL 2022: Friends KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya turn foes as Gujarat opts to bowl first against Lucknow

Hardik Pandya will also be playing against his brother Krunal for the first time in IPL history.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Friends, brothers all set to go against each other as two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - face each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Skippers Hardika Pandya and KL Rahul, who are close friends faced each other at the toss and it saw the Pandya-led Gujarat side win the toss and opt to bowl first. Pandya will also be playing against his brother Krunal for the first time in IPL history.

Gujarat side will be going in with four overseas players in Lockie, Wade, Rashid and Miller, while for Lucknow, they go in with three - Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock and Chameera.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

