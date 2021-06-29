Former Indian selector reveals why MS Dhoni didn't get to play farewell match

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played in the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand as his last match in international cricket announced his retirement last year on the country's Independence Day informing everyone on social media.

While the Indian cricket team and his fans wanted to see one of India's most successful captains play a farewell match, their hopes were dashed after the announcement as there were speculations doing the rounds until that point for more than a year of his comeback.

Now, former Indian player and ex-Indian selector Sarandeep Singh has revealed the answer to the million-dollar question about Dhoni not getting to play a farewell game.

In an interview with channel News Nation, Sarandeep Singh said that Dhoni wanted to play in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup that was supposed to take place in Australia in October-November last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

As the tournament was postponed to 2021, Dhoni decided that it was the right time as if the World Cup had taken place, he might have played in the tournament and also might have got a farewell game.

However, after retiring from his 16-year old international career, Dhoni is still playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has been leading Chennai Super Kings. The Dhoni-led side won five games out of seven they played in the suspended 2021 edition, leaving behind their dismal performance of last year.