Former England captain Alastair Cook announces retirement from professional cricket

Former England cricket captain, Alastair Cook, announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday, October 13, marking the end of a remarkable 20-year career

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Former England cricket captain, Alastair Cook, announced his retirement from professional cricket on Friday, October 13, marking the end of a remarkable 20-year career. Cook shared his decision through a heartfelt statement, expressing the complex emotions of both happiness and sadness as he took this significant step.

While Alastair Cook retired from Test cricket in 2018, he continued to play for his County Championship team, Essex, for an additional five years. However, his contract with Essex concluded at the end of the current season, and he opted not to extend it. Cook had been an integral part of Essex's County Championship squad since his debut season in 2003. His final county season saw him amass 836 runs in 14 matches, including a century and six half-centuries, at the age of 38.

During his illustrious career, Cook participated in 161 Test matches and scored an impressive total of 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35. He notched 33 centuries and 57 half-centuries in his remarkable 12-year journey in Test cricket.

In a touching statement, Cook remarked, "It is not easy to say goodbye. Cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be a part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible, and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime.

Cook expressed his belief that it is the right moment to make way for the new generation of cricketers, emphasizing the privilege of his cricketing journey. He revealed, "From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under-11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Above all, I am incredibly happy... It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly could have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over

The retirement of Alastair Cook marks the conclusion of a remarkable cricketing career that extended beyond his individual achievements. He captained the England cricket team in 59 Test matches, securing victory in 24 of those contests. Cook's leadership was instrumental in England's triumphs in four Ashes series, with two of those victories occurring under his captaincy. Additionally, Cook made history as the first England player to achieve 50 Test match wins, cementing his legacy in the world of cricket.

