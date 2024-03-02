Twitter
'Focus on...': Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of political duties

Gautam Gambhir, on March 2, asked the BJP President to relieve him of his political duties ahead of the start of his stint as mentor of KKR in IPL 2024.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir, the former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has requested BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to release him from his political responsibilities as he takes on the role of mentor for KKR in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Through a tweet, Gambhir expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity to serve the public but emphasized the need to focus on his cricket commitments.

'I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!' tweeted Gambhir on X.

This decision precedes Gambhir's return to KKR, where he previously led the team from 2011 to 2017, securing IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. The official announcement of his mentoring role alongside head coach Chandrakant Pandit was made on November 21, 2023.

Having previously served as the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Gambhir played a pivotal role in guiding the team to playoffs both times. KKR is set to kick off their IPL campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, with Gambhir gearing up for his new role as mentor for the two-time champions.

