Ex-India selector MSK Prasad finally breaks silence on row over 'serving tea' to Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma

Former Indian selector MSK Prasad was the chief selector of Indian cricket team from 2016 to 2020. It would not be wrong to say that Prasad's tenure as chief selector was full of controversies, including the one which involved Anushka Sharma, wife of Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

Now MSK Prasad has finally broken his silence on the controversy over 'serving tea' to Anushka Sharma. The controversy took place during the 2019 World Cup after former Indian team captain Farokh Engineer said that the selection committee led by Prasad was actually a Mickey Mouse selection committee. Engineer had also raised questions over the eligibility of the selectors and mocked Prasad by saying that the selectors were busy serving tea to Anushka during 2019 World Cup.

Engineer's comment had not gone down well with Anushka Sharma and she expressed her anger on social media by giving a strong reply to the former Indian captain.

Also read Virat Kohli's old love letter for his love goes VIRAL on social media

Now, Prasad has opened up about the incident and said, "The work of selectors in Indian cricket is very difficult, because here you rarely get credit for success. He has to face a lot of criticism for selecting players in the team and dropping them due to poor performance. The selection committee was dragged without any reason in the controversy involving Anushka Sang. But when the Indian team defeated the Kangaroo team in the Test series in Australia despite some big players not being in the team, no credit was given to the selection committee. Acknowledgment of team management provides satisfaction. People on the outside, admit it or not, but the inner circle knows what we have done."