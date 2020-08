England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ENG vs PAK match in Southampton

Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan - 3rd Test match

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Ireland in 3rd Test match from August 21-25.

England vs Pakistan (ENG vs PAK) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope

Allrounders – Chris Woakes

Bowlers – Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Stuart Broad

ENG vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (VC), Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes (C), Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Stuart Broad

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing11

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG Dream11 Team / England Dream11 Team / PAK Dream11 Team / Pakistan Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.