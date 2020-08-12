England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Southampton weather forecast, pitch report, Dream11 - all you need to know

After an emphatic victory in the series opener, Joe Root’s England squad will look to seal the series in the upcoming 2nd Test in Southampton against Pakistan.

However, with the absence of Ben Stokes, it could take a toll on the team. As for Pakistan, while the pace attack has looked lethal, their batting department apart from Shan Masood has failed to deliver.

England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: All you need to knowâ€‹

What is the venue of England vs Pakistan 2nd Test match?

The 2nd Test between England and Pakistan will be played at Ageas Bowl, in Southampton starting from August 13 (Thursday).

What time (IST) can you watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live?

The England vs Pakistan match is scheduled to start at 3.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch England vs Pakistan 2nd Test live?

The England vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be telecasted in Sony Six channel and stream online on SonyLiv

Pitch Report - England vs Pakistan 2nd Test:

The Southampton pitch has always favoured pacers, while spinners too have found success. This could be a key factor in deciding the fate of the match.

Weather forecast - England vs Pakistan 2nd Test:

The weather forecast for the 2nd Test in Southampton looks a bit cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms expected on the first two days of the game.

England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Dream11:

England: R.Burns, D.Sibley, J.Root, Zak Crawley, O.Pope, J.Buttler, C.Woakes, J.Archer, S.Broad, J.Anderson, D.Bess

Pakistan: S.Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, B.Azam, A.Shafiq, M.Rizwan, S.Khan, Y.Shah, S.Afridi, M.Abbas, W. Riaz / N.Shah