England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Live streaming, ENG v PAK Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

After winning the Test series against Pakistan, the visitors will be seeking vengeance and hoping to make amends when they take on the host in the first T20I series.

Pakistan’s tour of England concludes with three T20 internationals as preparations for the next T20I World Cup resume.

When and where to watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Where and when is the England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match being played?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match will be played on August 28, 2020, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does the England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match begin?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live in India (TV channels)?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live telecast will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How and where to watch online England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live streaming?

The England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I live telecast will be available online on Sony Liv app for premium users.

England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Predicted Starting XIs

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, David Willey and Tom Curran

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali/Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain