England's white-ball tour to India postponed till early 2021

With the present COVID-19 situation in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England Cricket Board (ECB) have decided that the men’s white-ball tour to India will be postponed.

The series was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021.

BCCI and ECB are in consultation to confirm the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India. The window they are looking at is from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah said: “The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments.

“I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one.”

As for ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, he added: “Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible," BCCI website reported.