ENG vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs Sri Lanka match at Chester-le-Street

After an easy win in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, England are all set for the 50-over series. England are ranked fourth in the ODI format and will be desperate to move up in the rankings.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, played like an ordinary side in the recent T20I series, which was white-washed by the Three Lions 3-0.

Sri Lanka have slipped down to the 9th spot in the ODI Rankings and they will need to be more skillful and more emphasis should be to be given to their batting.

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Oshada Fernando

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera

ENG vs SL Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings / Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy (VC), Oshada Fernando, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera

England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Details

The match begins at 3:30 PM IST and will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Tuesday, June 29. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.