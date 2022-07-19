ENG vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa in Chester-le-Street

England vs South Africa 1st ODI

After a 2-1 series loss to India, England is all set to host South Africa for the ODIs, with the first to be played on Tuesday.

The English team would be expecting a better result from this series as it would be followed by three T20Is and three Test matches. Adil Rashid, who had missed the games against India, is available for selection and may find a place in the playing 11.

The Proteas, however, will be without their limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma as he sustained an elbow injury during the T20I series against India last month. Veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj would be captaining the side in the ODI series while David Miller would be at the helm for the T20I series.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada is also not a part of the squad, but would be returning for T20I matches.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs South Africa – 1st ODI in Chester-le-Street

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs South Africa

England vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton/Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

England vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius (VC), Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje

England vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 5:30 PM IST and will take place at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street from Tuesday, July 19. The match can be live-streamed on Sony Sports Network television channels and on the SonyLIV app.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Matty Potts

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen.