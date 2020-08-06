ENG vs PAK: England cricketers pull-off stunning football 'bin challenge' in Manchester Test - Watch

Pakistan's Babar Azam struck a half-century to help his side end day one of the first Test against England in a decent position at Old Trafford stadium on Wednesday (August 5).

However, the gloomy-rainy Manchester interrupted play on a couple of occasions causing a disruption.

While sitting around waiting for the play to resume again can be boring, England players found a way to keep them entertained.

Skipper Joe Root and his boys were spotted keeping themselves busy by playing football and doing the bin challenge.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, England players can be seen completing an impressive 8 touches before Mark Wood ultimately dropped the ball in the bin.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Upon opting to bat first, the visitors got off to a sluggish start as openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood played cautiously. Continuing with their slow-paced innings, both scored just 36 runs after the completion of 15 overs.

Star pacer Jofra Archer handed England with their first breakthrough as he bowled Ali, who played a knock of 16 runs. Azhar Ali then took the field but failed to impress as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck.

Azhar was given LBW off Chris Woakes' delivery.

Babar Azam was the next batsman to join Masood. The duo played brilliantly, smashing regular boundaries and kept the scoreboard running. However, rain caused a delay when the match was in the 42nd over.

Pakistan will resume their first innings from 139/2 on day two.