ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam needs to fix technical flaws, Azhar Ali should stop over-analysing, says Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja says Babar Azam has some technical flaws in his game which he needs to improve while Test captain Azhar Ali should stop over-analysing all aspects.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2020, 05:46 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja says Babar Azam has some technical flaws in his game which he needs to improve while Test captain Azhar Ali should stop over-analysing all aspects.

On the first day of the first Test against England, Babar scored 69 runs and forged an unbeaten 96-run stand with Shan Masood.

During this, Ramiz noted that Babar was facing the ball with open shoulders which prevented him from playing his drives. Ramiz also stated that Babar struggled because he was hesitant and nervous.

"When that is happening it means that your head position isn't right. The head is not locked in with the shoulder. When you open yourself up in that manner, facing the outswinger becomes problematic. This means that your drives will stop connecting," Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.

Ramiz also praised left-handed batsman Shan Masood and said captain Azhar Ali was struggling because of overthinking.

"He is over-analysing all aspects whether it is batting or captaincy. He should be more relaxed. It is important to switch on and off for a captain. You have to be turned on when the action is happening but you have to take a bit of time out when the action stops. He puts too much pressure on himself."

Pakistan's Test captain fell cheaply, leaving Pakistan on 43 for two before Shan and Babar steadied the innings. Now on Day 2, the visitors are on 187 for the fall of 5 wickets.

 

