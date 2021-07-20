ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs Pakistan match in Manchester

England sans Eoin Morgan came back in the second game of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Pakistan as they beat the visitors comfortably by 45 runs and thereby levelled the series 1-1 after Pakistan won the first game scoring 232 runs in their first innings.

England spin trio of Moeen Ali, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid spun a web around Pakistan batsmen as the pressure of required rate kept pointing and they succumbed to it giving England a great win, taking the series into the decider at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs Pakistan – 3rd T20I in Manchester 2021

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Matt Parkinson, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Jonny Bairstow, Mohd Rizwan, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hafeez, Dawid Malan (C), Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Tom Curran (VC), Haris Rauf, and Saqib Mahmood

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester Leeds on Tuesday, July 20. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Banton

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman