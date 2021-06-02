ENG vs NZ 1st Test Dream11 predictions: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match in London
England are starting their campaign against New Zealand and will play the 1st Test of the summer in a two-match series. They have pretty bad memories from their last Test series, as they were outplayed by the Indians.
As for New Zealand, they will be considering this series as a preparation for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final they have later against India. The Kiwis are currently ranked second in the Test format and will be hoping to make an impact in this series.
England vs New Zealand 1st Test My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: BJ Watling
Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley
All-rounders: Craig Overton
Bowlers: James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson
ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Sam Billings / James Bracey, Dan Lawrence / Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell / Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
England vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Details
The match begins at 3.30 PM IST and will take place at the Lord's, London from Wednesday, June 2-6. The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network.
Squads
England: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed. New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.