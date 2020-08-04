ENG vs IRE, Southampton weather forecast: Will rain interrupt England's clean sweep mission against Ireland?

The third and final ODI between England and Ireland will be played at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday (August 4). The host will be aiming to clean sweep the series having taken 2-0 lead.

While England looks to carry the winning momentum in the final ODI, Ireland will look to give the hosts a run for their money.

This series also marked the beginning of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. This which will serve as the qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India.

This is also the first time that England are playing an ODI at home since winning their maiden world cup trophy last year in July.

Weather Forecast:

Mostly a sunny day, with some cloud cover, is expected. The chances of rain are very low.

Pitch report:

The pitch for the third ODI will be a different strip to the one used in the first two matches. However, the track may have something for everyone as it has been the case in the twoODIs and the Test so far.

Dream11:

ENG vs IRE My Dream11 Team: Jonny Bairstow (captain), Curtis Campher (vice-captain), Sam Billings, James Vince, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jason Roy, Andy McBrine

Squads:

England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, James Vince, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, David Willey

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin