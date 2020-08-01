ENG vs IRE: Adil Rashid becomes first spinner to bag 150 ODI wickets for England

England cricketer Adil Rashid has joined an elite group of bowlers during his side's 2nd ODI match against Ireland at Southampton on Saturday (August).

The spinner bagged his 150th one-day international wickets as a player.

With this feat, he also becomes the fifth ever English bowlers to archive this grand landmark.

He is also the first English spinner to take 150 ODI wickets for the Three Lions.

Adil Rashid is the first England spinner to take ODI wickets #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/BNDgT3NNfi — ICC (@ICC) August 1, 2020

Rashid was on fire during the match and finished the day with figures of 10-0-34-3.

With this, Rashid also secured 250 wickets for England in all three formats of the game.

Other than his 150 ODI wickets, the 32-year-old also has 60 Test wickets, 41 T20I wickets.