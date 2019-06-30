ENG vs IND, World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant replaces Vijay Shankar as England bat first against India

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant made his World Cup debut on Sunday after being named in the India team. He replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is suffering from a toe niggle, in the playing 11.

Pant, a member of the test side that won a series in Australia over the New Year, flew in to join the squad two weeks ago as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan after the opener fractured his hand.

England, who need to win their last two group matches against India and New Zealand to qualify for the semi-finals without relying on other results, received a boost with Roy returning from a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old replaced James Vince and will open with Jonny Bairstow, while paceman Liam Plunkett came into the side for Moeen Ali.

Eoin Morgan's men will also have the service of Jofra Archer despite the quick nursing a side strain and undertaking only light net sessions on Saturday.

Both teams came into the tournament tagged as favourites. While India have managed to justify their tag so far, English players bungled their attempts as they are on the brink of getting knocked out from the tournament. Pakistan have already toppled the hosts to get into the top four of the points table. If England wins the match they will again come on the fourth position.

India, on the other hand, have not faced any defeat in the tournament so far and sit on the second position of the points table. Therefore, England will have to make arduous efforts to keep their semi-finals hope alive.

ENG vs IND: Playing 11s

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.