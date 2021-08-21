Watch: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj point towards head as James Anderson walks out to bat on Day 5, in a viral video

Day 5 of the second Test between England and India at Lord's saw players from both sides pretty charged up and didn't leave a chance to chirp a few words and to have a go at each other. It all started in the wee hours of the third day's play when Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah peppered James Anderson with bouncers after bouncers.

That one over saw experts and fans divide over many saying it was deliberate from Bumrah as between the balls, a few words were exchanged. As the play came to Day 5, when this time Bumrah was batting alongside Mohammed Shami, Jos Buttler and many other England players said few words to the Indian pacer duo.

Now, a video has gone viral on social media where skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj are seen pointing towards their head when James Anderson came out to bat on the final day of the match when the hosts were nine down for 120. Both Kohli and Siraj were suggesting to follow the short ball plan against Anderson, but the bluff worked for them as Siraj got rid of the 39-year old with a length delivery hitting top of the off-stump.

India won the match by 151 runs as Siraj finished with eight wickets for the match.

Speaking on the tempers getting flared on the final day, Player of the match for his innings of 129 runs, KL Rahul suggested that they as a team never shy to say a word or two especially when someone from the opposition says a word or two to one of their players, it gets the whole team charged up.

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team, all XI of us will come right back," Rahul had said.