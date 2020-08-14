ENG vs AUS: England to host Australia in limited over series in September

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that it will be hosting Australia in limited over white-ball international matches behind closed doors later this summer.

The games will take place at Hampshire's The Ageas Bowl and Lancashire's Emirates Old Trafford.

Both sides will be taking on each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from September 4.

The Australian squad will arrive in the UK on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27.

Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series against England. The other two T20Is will be played on September 6 and September 8.

The three Royal London Internationals will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on September 11, September 13, and the final match of the tour on September 16. The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said the rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff, and administrators of Cricket Australia for their efforts in getting this tour underway. Their co-operation to ensure these matches are staged is crucial to cricket in this country. It will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we work through the challenges in front of us," ECB's official website quoted Harrison as saying.

"The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition. The Vitality IT20s and Royal London Series will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer," he added.

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley, said: "We are very excited to be heading to England and to get back into the international fray. We congratulate the ECB on leading the resumption of the game in a way that places the health and safety of players and staff at its core."

"We would also like to thank the Australian Government for granting travel exemptions for the Australian men's team, as well as all those who have worked tirelessly to put together a plan that allows for the tour to progress in a bio-secure way," he added.

