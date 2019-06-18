ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction- World Cup 2019 Match 24: Best picks for England vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction- England vs Afghanistan

ENG vs AFG Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Afghanistanâ€‹ World Cup match today at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, June 18.

Hosts England take on Afghanistan in the group league match in Manchester. Two days back, Old Trafford witnessed a high-scoring innings by Indians. So there is plenty of runs in the track and fair amount of spin too. Afghanistan has not had the best of the starts but it would like to exploit injury hit England's weakness to gain a foothold.

England is the favourite but they are by no means unbeatable as Pakistan showed them.

ENG vs AFG Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: One can't look beyond Jos Butler for this job, not only for his decent keeping but explosive batting skills

Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Eoin Morgan (capt) are the preferred picks

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mohammad Nabi make the dream 11.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Joffra Archer are the three pure bowlers

ENG vs AFG Dream XI Team

Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashiid, Joffra Archer

ENG vs AFG Dotball Team Player List

Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Noor Ali Zadran, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Joffra Archer

ENG vs AFG Probable Playing 11

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Afganistan: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk).

England vs Afghanistan (Squads)

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes,James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.

ENG vs AFG Match Details

This is the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Old Trafford. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.