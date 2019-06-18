ENG vs AFG Dream11 Prediction- World Cup 2019 Match 24: Best picks for England vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup today
Dream11 Prediction- England vs Afghanistan
ENG vs AFG Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs Afghanistanâ€‹ World Cup match today at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday, June 18.
Hosts England take on Afghanistan in the group league match in Manchester. Two days back, Old Trafford witnessed a high-scoring innings by Indians. So there is plenty of runs in the track and fair amount of spin too. Afghanistan has not had the best of the starts but it would like to exploit injury hit England's weakness to gain a foothold.
England is the favourite but they are by no means unbeatable as Pakistan showed them.
ENG vs AFG Dream XI Predictions
Wicket-keeper: One can't look beyond Jos Butler for this job, not only for his decent keeping but explosive batting skills
Batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Eoin Morgan (capt) are the preferred picks
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Mohammad Nabi make the dream 11.
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Joffra Archer are the three pure bowlers
ENG vs AFG Dream XI Team
Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashiid, Joffra Archer
ENG vs AFG Dotball Team Player List
Jos Butler, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Noor Ali Zadran, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Joffra Archer
ENG vs AFG Probable Playing 11
England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Afganistan: Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk).
England vs Afghanistan (Squads)
England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes,James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil.
ENG vs AFG Match Details
This is the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Old Trafford. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.