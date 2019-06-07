Dish TV launches 'Dishkiyaon Cup' for Cricket Fans

In continuation of its efforts to provide quality and engaging content to subscribers, Dish TV India Limited launches 'Dishkiyaon Cup' - Winner Batao, Winner Ban Jao contest to leverage the World Cup fever. The contest aims to reach out to all cricket enthusiasts and provide them an opportunity to win exciting prizes. All new & existing DishTV & ZING subscribers are eligible for this contest.

The Dishkiyaon Cup contest offers an opportunity for every participant to win upto 30% cashback on their next recharge for correct predicitions. The top 10 quickest predictors for each match will win 1 month of free subscription on daily basis and the top 10 quickest predictors of the tournament will get 1-year free subscription of DishTV on the basis of their current subscription.

Additionally, the brand has come out with various ways to entice consumers and engage maximum participation. The users can participate by submitting their predictions via red button on the remote, buzz channel, web or Dish TV app. Each cricket team would be assigned a missed call number for each match day, post which participants just need to predict the winner by giving a missed call from their registered number. Furthermore, participants can change their prediction multiple times before match starts, the last prediction will be considered for the contest.

Commenting on the Dishkiyaon Cup contest, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV India Ltd, said, "The growing interest in the Cricket World Cup has been a key trigger for brands to engage with consumers and enable them to show their support for the game. It is a grand carnival that brings millions of fans together from across the country. We, at Dish TV, always look at ways to enhance the viewing experience and to bring alive exciting moments for our audience. With launch of Dishkiyaon cup, our customers can be part of the Cricket World Cup in a unique way and also be winners themselves with assured prizes." In order to glue all the fans to their TV screens, earlier this year, DishTV had announced launch of new acquisition offers 'Bharat Cricket Combo' for cricket lovers at just INR 1,270 plus taxes for three months. Additionally, participants who correctly predict for five matches will get a 10% cashback on next recharge on or before 15th Aug, 2019.