'Defining ambush marketing in style': Here's why Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira may secretly be a CSK fan

Even though the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still a few months away, teams are already gearing up for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

While the action on the field is on hold, the franchises have recently become very much active on social media to build the hype for the IPL 2020. One of the most popular sides in the tournament are the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have a massive following on social media were absolutely delighted to see Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samiara dressed up in a yellow dress on Diwali.

Rohit posted photographs with his family on the eve of the festival of lights. In one of those pictures, Samaira can be seen posing as if she is doing the famous "Whistle Podu".

CSK's social media account was very much pleased to see "Whistle Podu" and "Yellove" from Samaira.

"Defining Ambush Marketing in style. Both the hashtags right there! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK's official IG and Twitter account posted.

Both Chennai and Mumbai are two of the biggest rivals of the Indian Premier League. Not only that, the two sides are the most successful teams in the tournament as well.