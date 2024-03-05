Twitter
10 Bollywood directors with most number of hits

Most expensive captains in IPL history

7 types of raita you must have this summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women

DC-W vs MI-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 12 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

Today, Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women, who were finalists last season, will face off at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai Indians Women won their first encounter in WPL 2014 with Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball brilliance. Just like in the 2023 Women’s Premier League, both teams are currently at the top of the table.

Mumbai Indians Women faced a setback losing captain Harmanpreet Kaur to injury but bounced back with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Delhi Capitals Women, after an initial loss to MI-W, are on a three-game winning streak, leading the WPL 2024 table with a better net run rate than MI-W. This match could decide the table-toppers as both teams aim to secure a leading position in the league.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Venue:  Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batswomen: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

DC-W vs MI-W My Dream11 Team

Yastika Bhatia, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Issy Wong, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

