DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

DC vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 35 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up to face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 20 at DC's home ground - the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. As the tournament enters its second half, both teams are focused on making a strong start.

In their previous game, Delhi secured a convincing six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a low-scoring affair. The exceptional bowling performance from DC's bowlers restricted GT to a mere 89 runs in 17.3 overs. Despite facing some challenges during the chase, Delhi managed to reach the target with four wickets to spare in just 8.5 overs.

Following this impressive win, Delhi Capitals climbed to the sixth position in the points table with a total of six points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently holds the fourth spot in the table after delivering some dominant performances. In their recent match against the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH set a new IPL record by posting a massive total of 287 runs on the board. Despite Dinesh Karthik's valiant efforts, Pat Cummins and his team managed to secure their fourth win of the season by a margin of 25 runs.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 35th Match

Date & Time: Apr 20, 07:30 PM

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction

Keepers: Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (c), Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs SRH My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Abhishek Sharma (c), Travis Head, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

