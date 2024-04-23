Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan refused to work in this Karan Johar film; it earned Rs 175 crore

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Indian Innovator Tackles Cloud Storage Complexity: Vikranth Etikyala's Multi-Cloud Solution

India successfully test fires 250 km strike range air-launched ballistic missile Crystal Maze-2

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

Cricket

DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 40 to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will clash in the 40th IPL 2024 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are in eighth place, and Gujarat Titans are sixth on the points table.

Live streaming details

When will the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 40th match of IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals  vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the Delhi Capitals  vs Gujarat Titans match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the DC vs GT, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals  vs Gujarat Titans will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is small, making it easier for batters to hit boundaries. In its first game, SRH scored a massive 266 runs.

Weather report

On Wednesday, the temperature at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be about 38 degrees. It's expected to be dry with no rain, and a gentle wind of 19 km/h. Humidity will be around 19%.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudarshan, Matthew Wade (WK),  Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmed

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed 

