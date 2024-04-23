Cricket

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

DC vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 40 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 40th IPL 2024 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth place, while Gujarat Titans are sixth on the points table. Match Details Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 40 Date & Time: Apr 24, 07:30 PM Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi DC vs GT Dream11 prediction Keeper – Rishab Pant Batters – David Warner (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs All-rounders – Axar Patel Bowlers – Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed DC vs GT My Dream11 team Rishab Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan,Jake Fraser-McGurk(vc), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

