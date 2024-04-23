DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Cricket
DC vs GT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 40 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the 40th IPL 2024 match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 24th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth place, while Gujarat Titans are sixth on the points table.
Match Details
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 40
Date & Time: Apr 24, 07:30 PM
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC vs GT Dream11 prediction
Keeper – Rishab Pant
Batters – David Warner (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Tristan Stubbs
All-rounders – Axar Patel
Bowlers – Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed
DC vs GT My Dream11 team
Rishab Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan,Jake Fraser-McGurk(vc), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed