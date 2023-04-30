CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Source: Twitter

In the 41st match of IPL 2023, Chepauk Stadium will host a thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (April 30) at 3:30 pm. Both teams are coming after losing their previous encounter by big margins. MS Dhoni’s side failed to chase down 202 against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) and fell short by 32 runs. Opener Devon Conway, who is in fine touch this season, was dismissed early and his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 47 off 29 did not do much good for the team. After Gaikwad it was Shivam Dubey who continued his remarkable form but failed to take his team over the line.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were relieved after their skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the squad but his decision to bowl first backfired big time. KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) looked like extreme giants on the Mohali pitch as they posted a gigantic total of 257 runs on board. For Lucknow every batters were blazing guns except their skipper who once again failed to mark his presence.

Both teams have played 8 matches so far where CSK have won 5 and are in 3rd place in the points table. Whereas, PBKS are in 7th place and have come out victorious only 4 times.

Match Details: CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 41

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA. Chidambaram Stadium



Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni

Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs PBKS, My Dream 11 team

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs PBKS Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh



