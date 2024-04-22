Twitter
Cricket

CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 39 to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:59 PM IST

In the 39th IPL 2024 match, Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23. Both teams have won 4 of their 7 matches. Chennai stands at 4th place with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.529, while Lucknow is just behind with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.123.

Live streaming details

When will the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?

The 39h match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium pitch is batsman-friendly, but pacers tend to get more wickets. Dew could play a role later, so winning captains might opt to bowl first.

Weather report

During the match, the weather is expected to be mainly clear with a temperature of 28°C, but it will feel like 34°C.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav.

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

