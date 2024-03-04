CSK suffer big blow as star batter set to miss atleast first half of IPL 2024, check details

Chennai Super Kings has suffered a big blow ahead of the IPL 2024 season as the star batter has been ruled out of atleast the first half of the competition.

Chennai Super Kings face a significant setback ahead of IPL 2024 as their opener, Devon Conway, is set to miss at least the initial part of the upcoming season. The New Zealand batsman will undergo surgery on his left thumb, injured during the recent T20I series against Australia. New Zealand Cricket confirmed this decision, stating that Conway's recovery will take a minimum of eight weeks, making him certain to miss the IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

Devon Conway played a pivotal role for CSK in the previous IPL season, forming a strong partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top. He amassed 672 runs at an average of 51.69 in 16 matches, scoring six fifties with a strike rate of 139.71. His crucial 47 off 25 balls in the rain-affected final contributed to CSK's triumph over Gujarat Titans, securing their fifth IPL title.

CSK is scheduled to play four matches in the initial phase of IPL 2024, beginning with the opening match against RCB in Chennai on March 22. Subsequent fixtures include clashes with GT in Chepauk, Delhi Capitals in Vizag, and a match against SRH in Hyderabad to conclude phase one. While the complete schedule is yet to be disclosed, it remains uncertain how many matches Conway will miss in the upcoming season due to his recovery period.

This setback raises questions about CSK's strategy and batting lineup for the initial phase of IPL 2024.