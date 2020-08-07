CSK skipper MS Dhoni already in nets prepping for IPL 2020 kickoff in UAE

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is already in the nets preparing for the IPL 2020, hitting the JSCA indoor facility.

But fans can finally rejoice as the veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is now all set to make his comeback in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, Dhoni hasn't featured for the Men In Blue.

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

According to multiple reports, Mahi is already in the nets at the JSCA indoor facility and is prepping for IPL 2020.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown and due to the social distancing protocols, Dhoni is currently facing bowling machines for the time being in Ranchi as he builds his match sharpness ahead of the IPL 13 kickoff.

Previous reports also suggested that MSD was also training regularly at the same facility for the IPL before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed across the nation.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 - November 10.

The IPL's Governing Council (GC) met on Sunday via video-conference to discuss issues pertaining to the IPL 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.