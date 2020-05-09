Headlines

Cricket

Coronavirus: Sachin Tendulkar provides financial help to 4000 underprivileged families amid lockdown

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 02:00 PM IST

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has pledged to help 4000 underprivileged people, including children through an NGO amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

Sachin made a generous donation to a Mumbai based non-profit organisation to financially help those people in dire need during this pandemic situation.

The organisation took to Twitter to praise his 'generous donation'.

"Thanks @sachin_rtfor proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmcschools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!," the Hi5 Youth Foundation tweeted.

Responding to this post, the Master Blaster also extended his best wishes towards the team for the commendable work.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Sachin tweeted while replying to the foundation.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an official order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 19,000 positive cases of infection and more than 700 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 12,000-mark and the death toll is over 460. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

