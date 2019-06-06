Chris Gayle was not out! Windies star dismissed off free-hit in huge umpiring howler - after surviving twice via DRS

Chris Gayle was dismissed in controversial circumstances during West Indies vs Australia match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Gayle was declared out after being hit in front of his stumps by pacer Mitchell Starc in the 5th over of the Windies innings. Gayle went for DRS but the review went with the umpire's call. This happened afte Gayle already survived twice via DRS after being given out by the on-field umpires.

However, it ball on which Gayle was dismissed should ideally have been a free-hit. Mitchell Starc had oversteeped on the previous ball and should have penlised for bowling a no-ball. However, Starc's over-stepping went unnoticed as the on-field umpire failed to spot it.

Many fans on Twitter pointed out the error:

The ball before Gayle got out, it was a huge no ball , wasn’t called. The ball Gayle got out should have been a free hit. pic.twitter.com/OtJ4ugtKto — Ghatta (@Kattehaiklu) June 6, 2019

Gayle had earlier survived twice from being given out in the 3rd over from Starc as both the reviews went his way.

In the first instance, the ball kissed the stumps but bails didn't come off giving the left-hander a reprise before he survived a caught behind appeal after taking another review in the same over. However, he was not third time lucky.