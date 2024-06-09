Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli achieves rare record vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

Anurag Kashyap says India didn't have any moment at Cannes 2024: 'Let’s stop this fake celebration'

Meet Ram Mohan Naidu, MBA grad from US, who becomes youngest-ever Cabinet minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli achieves rare record vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here is a list of new faces who have become ministers

7 biggest flops of Kamal Haasan

8 unexplored places on Earth

This leaf can reduce uric acid naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Anurag Kashyap says India didn't have any moment at Cannes 2024: 'Let’s stop this fake celebration'

Meet actor, who decided to become pilot after flops, playing villain against Salman changed his life, his daughter is...

Shaan's son Maahi talks about performing at Cannes Film Festival, admits he is privileged but... | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

The former West Indies captain, Gayle, donned a custom-made blazer that featured the colors of both India and Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 09:55 PM IST

Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
Courtesy: X @CricCrazyJohns
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were recently spotted signing a special blazer designed by Chris Gayle for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The former West Indies captain, Gayle, donned a custom-made blazer that featured the colors of both India and Pakistan. The blazer, adorned with India's tricolor on one sleeve and Pakistan's green on the other, symbolized the friendly rivalry and mutual respect between these two cricket giants.

The event commenced with Gayle warmly welcoming the Indian cricket stars. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain and one of the world's premier batsmen, was the first to autograph the blazer. Following Kohli, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added his signature to Gayle's unique garment. Pant, known for his aggressive batting style and game-changing performances, shared a jovial moment with Gayle, underscoring the amicable ambiance of the gathering. Gayle then approached India's current captain, Rohit Sharma, to complete the signing ceremony.

The atmosphere was elevated when Gayle approached the Pakistani contingent. Babar Azam, the esteemed captain and exceptional batsman of Pakistan, was the next to sign. Azam's presence and signature highlighted the deep mutual respect and admiration shared between the cricketers of India and Pakistan. The event was further enriched by the presence of other cricketing legends such as India's Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about the match, India suffered two early setbacks in the crucial match against Pakistan as key players Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were both dismissed within the first three overs. This left India struggling at 19/2 in a match that was interrupted by rain.

Also read| Sania Mirza embarks on spiritual Hajj journey, seeks forgiveness for 'wrongdoings'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

Ekta Kapoor announces there will be no Broken But Beautiful Season 4 in Sidharth Shukla's memory, but...

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

Modi govt 3.0: Check full list of Cabinet ministers who took oath today

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement