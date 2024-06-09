Chris Gayle dons special India-Pakistan blazer, gets autographs from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

The former West Indies captain, Gayle, donned a custom-made blazer that featured the colors of both India and Pakistan.

Renowned cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were recently spotted signing a special blazer designed by Chris Gayle for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The former West Indies captain, Gayle, donned a custom-made blazer that featured the colors of both India and Pakistan. The blazer, adorned with India's tricolor on one sleeve and Pakistan's green on the other, symbolized the friendly rivalry and mutual respect between these two cricket giants.

The event commenced with Gayle warmly welcoming the Indian cricket stars. Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain and one of the world's premier batsmen, was the first to autograph the blazer. Following Kohli, the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added his signature to Gayle's unique garment. Pant, known for his aggressive batting style and game-changing performances, shared a jovial moment with Gayle, underscoring the amicable ambiance of the gathering. Gayle then approached India's current captain, Rohit Sharma, to complete the signing ceremony.

Chris Gayle in tri colour attire, supporting India pic.twitter.com/f64pWNVdts — Pritam Pandey (@ViratFan100) June 9, 2024

The atmosphere was elevated when Gayle approached the Pakistani contingent. Babar Azam, the esteemed captain and exceptional batsman of Pakistan, was the next to sign. Azam's presence and signature highlighted the deep mutual respect and admiration shared between the cricketers of India and Pakistan. The event was further enriched by the presence of other cricketing legends such as India's Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Talking about the match, India suffered two early setbacks in the crucial match against Pakistan as key players Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma were both dismissed within the first three overs. This left India struggling at 19/2 in a match that was interrupted by rain.

