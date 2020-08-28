Caribbean Premier League 2020: Mohammad Nabi takes 5, Trinbago Knight Riders remain unbeaten

Mohammad Nabi took five wickets as St Lucia Zouks prolonged the misery of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 clash at the Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday with a six-wicket win. In the other game, Trinbago Knight Riders remained unbeaten in the tournament as they got the better of the Guyana Amazon Warriors on a day when both matches saw low scores and criticism from the skippers Darren Sammy and Rayad Emrit about how the toss determined the outcome of the result every single time.

When St Lucia Zouks chose to bowl, the signs were ominous for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Mohammad Nabi ran through the top order to take the first four wickets as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were in trouble at 11/4. Ben Dunk was the only batsman who applied himself but he also found the going tough. Nabi was well-assisted by Rahkeem Cornwall and Zahir Khan as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots failed to get any momentum.

Nabi picked up his fifth as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ended on 110/9. In response, Cornwall and Andre Fletcher started off in a hurry. Cornwall, in particular, blasted two fours and two sixes as 20 runs came in the first over itself. Cornwall hit another six off Imran Khan before he was dismissed for a quick 26. After a brief rain break of 30 minutes, Imran Khan struck again but Najibullah Zadran and Roston Chase ensured there was no further hiccups as St Lucia Zouks cruised home with more than five overs to spare.

Trinbago Dominant

In another low-scoring encounter, Guyana Amazon Warriors found the going tough against Trinbago Knight Tiders as they struggled against the spin of Kharry Pierre as well as the skill of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor tried to revive the innings but Keemo Paul’s big hits towards the end ensured Guyana Amazon Warriors crossed 100 but Kharry Pierre’s three wickets in the middle overs ensured they managed only 112/7.

Trinbago Knight Riders managed to start on a solid note and although they lost Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro in quick succession to Imran Tahir, Tim Seifert’s good form continued as he helped Trinbago Knight Riders registered their fifth consecutive win.