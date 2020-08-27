Caribbean Premier League 2020: Dwayne Bravo record boosts Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Tridents back to winning ways

Dwayne Bravo created history as he became the first bowler in T20s to take 500 wickets in the format as his magnificent showing paved the way for Trinbago Knight Riders to stay unbeaten and remain on top of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 with a win against the St Lucia Zouks. In the other game, Barbados Tridents bounced back with a win against the Jamaica Tallawahs thanks to a magnificent knock of 85 from Kyle Mayers. It was a night of records for Dwayne Bravo as he also became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League. The league also witnessed the debut of 48-year-old Indian spinner Pravin Tambe but it was bittersweet as he was smashed for 15 runs but got the wicket of Najibullah.

Trinbago Knight Riders chose to bowl and Dwayne Bravo etched himself in the history books when Rahkeem Cornwall drilled a full ball to cover where Colin Munro took the catch. Things got better for Dwayne Bravo as he got the wicket of Roston Chase with a full ball. Mohammad Nabi attempted to rebuild the innings with an aggressive 30 off 22 balls but in the 18th over, rain played spoilsport and the St Lucia Zouks innings ended on 111/6. Trinbago Knight Riders were given a target of 72 in nine overs according to the DLS method and they started badly, with Lendl Simmons falling LBW to Nabi. Colin Munro and Tion Webster fell in quick succession but Darren Bravo and Tim Seifert ensured Trinbago Knight Riders got over the line with an over to spare.

Mayers hammers Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs chose to bowl and they immediately reaped success with the wickets of Johnson Charles and Shai Hope. However, Mayers and skipper Jason Holder revived the innings. Mayers got going with a six off Veerasamy Permaul and Fidel Edwards while Holder also joined in with a six off Permaul.

Mayers raised the tempo with two sixes and a four off Rovman Powell but the 63-run stand ended when Holder fell to Carlos Brathwaite. Mayers notched up his fifty off 40 balls but the Tridents were losing momentum. Mujeeb and Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets and the Tridents were 94/6 in 15 overs.

Mitchell Santner got going with a couple of boundaries and he benefited from a drop by Chadwick Walton off Edwards. However, the 18th over changed the entire course of the match as Mayers hit four sixes and a four off Carlos Brathwaite’s one over. Mayers’ knock of 85 included eight sixes and the Tridents finished on 143/7.

With momentum on their side, the Barbados Tridents bowling unit stepped up. Holder, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer and Santner each picked up two wickets as the Jamaica Tallawahs failed to get any momentum going.