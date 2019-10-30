'Bro anything in this series?' ICC releases WhatsApp chats between Shakib Al Hasan and alleged bookie Deepak Aggarwal

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday handed Shakib Al Hasan a two-year ban (one year suspended) after he admitted to various failures to report corrupt approaches made to him.

The ICC even released the WhatsApp chats between Shakib Al Hasan and the alleged bookie Deepak Aggarwal in pubic.

According to the seven-page report, Shakib Al Hasan confirmed to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit that "On 19 January 2018, he received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in that day's game. Mr Aggarwal followed this message with a message saying 'do we work in this or I wait til the IPL'."

"The reference to 'work' in this message was a reference to him providing Inside Information to Mr Aggarwal. He did not report this contact from Mr Aggarwal to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority," the report said further.

The chat between the two is said to have taken place during Bangladesh's tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in January 2018.

On January 23, Aggarwal approached Shakib again, asking for inside information: "Bro anything in this series?"

The report revealed that Shakib was approached by the same bookie during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

"He received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal that day asking him whether a particular player was going to be playing in the game that day," the ICC said in its report.

Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20Is, starting on November 3, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from November 14.