Brian Lara tested COVID-19 positive? Former Windies skipper finally addresses rumours with lengthy post

Former West Indies cricketer and a living legend of the game, Brian Lara, has announced that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The former Windies skipper took to social media to address the rumors of him testing positive for COVID-19, claiming that those reports are false while urging people to not use the pandemic as a tool for spreading negativity.

"Hi everyone, I have read all the circulating rumors regarding me testing positive for the coronavirus and it is important I clarify the facts. Not only is this information false, but it is also detrimental to spread such panic in a community already feeling the distress of the COVID situation," Lara said in an Instagram post.

"While you haven't personally affected me, what causes concern is that spread of wrongful information is careless and causes unnecessary worry amongst a lot of people that would have been in my circle."

"This virus isn't something we should be using in a negative manner to create sensationalism. I hope and pray that all of us remain safe because as is noticeable COVID 19 is going nowhere in the near future," he added.