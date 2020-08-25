'Bhabhi open karne wale hai kya aapke saath IPL 2020 mein?': Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Rohit Sharma's Insta post

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to take place in the UAE, franchises have reached Dubai as players have to follow the mandatory 7-day quarantine.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma too has reached UAE and is trying to make the most of the time by warming up for the competition.

The Hitman shared a video on Instagram where he was doing exercises with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple can be seen doing some squats, push-ups, burpees, and lunges in the minute-long video. The final part of the video features only Rohit Sharma's workouts.

The Indian cricket team vice-captain captioned the video as, "Stronger Together".

Soon as the video was up, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Yuzvendra Chahal poked fun at Rohit Sharma and asked if his wife would open the innings with him in IPL 2020.

"Bhabhi open Karne wale hai kya bhaiya aapke saath ipl mein? @ritssajdeh @rohitsharma45 #favorite." (Will Ritika also open the innings with you in IPL 2020?), Yuzvendra Chahal wrote.

As for IPL, it begins on 19th September, with Mumbai Indians' clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) likely to be the season opener.