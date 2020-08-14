Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Beyond the boundary: ICC to release Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary on Netflix

The documentary showcases the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new game-changers in women's cricket as more cricketing fans than ever before switched on to witness them.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 01:14 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in association with the uber-popular video-streaming outlet, Netflix, has produced a breathtaking documentary for cricket fans in "Beyond the Boundary". The documentary features the action, excitement, and emotion at the electrifying 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

The documentary showcases the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new game-changers in women's cricket as more cricketing fans than ever before switched on to witness them.

It also beholds all the records which got set in terms of crowds, broadcast viewership and digital engagement.

Announcing the news to the world, ICC in their official statement said: "With absorbing visuals, commentary, and interviews in the build-up to and during the event, the documentary is the first piece of ICC original content to be carried by a streaming service. It captures the progress of the teams and the emotions of players as they discuss preparing for such a big event and turning points in different matches."

"The views of commentators and administrators, celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry’s appearances are all featured in the film."

The documentary will also be available on the platform with English, Thai, French, Japanese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Dutch, and Hindi subtitles.

HERE IS THE TRAILER:

"We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women’s game and ensuring it has a global platform," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"The film captures all the action and drama from the tournament, which set new benchmarks for not just women’s cricket but all women’s sport and gives fans around the world the chance to relive one of the greatest ICC events we have ever staged."

This film is part of ICC's "100% Cricket" project, which was announced just hours before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final played on the International Women's Day in front of a record-breaking 86,174 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

